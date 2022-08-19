Azerbaijani-Kazakh relations can reach new level of development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan can reach a new level of development, Board Chairman of the Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev said on August 19 at a meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Expert Council, Trend reports.

"The current geopolitical situation in the region allows Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan to increase bilateral trade, as well as develop potential as regional transport and logistics hubs. In this regard, it’s necessary to emphasize the importance of developing the Middle Corridor - the path from China to Europe," Shafiyev noted.

According to him, the establishment of fiber-optic communications between the two countries, for which work is already underway, as well as the expansion of the transportation of energy resources via Azerbaijan through existing structures, play an important role in the current agenda.

"Our countries need to work on expanding trade and mutual investment. In this regard, the cooperation program for 2022-2026, which is being developed, and the trading houses which have already opened in both countries will contribute to the development of bilateral relations in various fields," he added.

On May 23, 2022, a memorandum on the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Expert Council was signed in Baku.