Visit of Kazakhstan's president to Azerbaijan to up level of strategic partnership between countries - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. The upcoming visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Azerbaijan will bring the strategic partnership between the two countries to a new level, Board Chairman of the Center for Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev said on August 19 at a meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Expert Council, Trend reports.

"It’s no coincidence that the meeting of the expert council is being held on the eve of the visit of the president of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan. To date, about 120 documents have been signed between our countries, and within the upcoming visit, an even greater number of mutual agreements will be signed, which will bring the partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan to a new level," Shafiyev noted.

He also noted that in the current geopolitical situation, new formats of cooperation should be created between the two countries. The trilateral meeting of Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Kazakhstan held on June 27 in Baku is a good example of such format.

The expert added that although there is a solid platform between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, based on the centuries-old common history of the countries’ people, the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states was a significant event this year.

Besides, Shafiyev thanked his Kazakh colleagues for participating in the conference of official analytical centers of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States in Shusha city in July this year.

On May 23, 2022, a memorandum on the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Expert Council was signed in Baku.