Azerbaijan appoints new ambassadors to South Korea and Cuba

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the recall of Ramin Hasanov from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Germany, Trend reports.

Following another decree of the Head of State, Ramin Hasanov was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Korea.

In addition, Elkhan Gahraman was recalled from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Kuwait and Emil Karimov took his place.

Yashar Aliyev was recalled from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Cuba and Ruslan Rzayev was appointed the new Ambassador.