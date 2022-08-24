Relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will continue to be priority in Azerbaijan's foreign policy - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. The relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will continue to be a priority in Azerbaijan's foreign policy, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said after he was presented with the “Altyn Kyran” order by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.

"Our peoples are bound together by a common history and common roots. Today, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, as two independent states confidently moving forward along the path to independence, are demonstrating a rapid pace in economic development and addressing social issues. The authority of our countries in the international arena is enhancing. I view this award as a sign of respect for the entire Azerbaijani people. I am particularly proud that you have presented this award to me in person. As you mentioned, we have had a detailed conversation today on many issues of the bilateral agenda and international development issues. I have already said and would like to confirm again that we fully support the course of reforms you are conducting. Your policy is fully in line with the national interests of Kazakhstan and the people of Kazakhstan. The successes already achieved are evidence that the course you have chosen is correct one. The support of the people of Kazakhstan for this course once again shows that our brotherly country of Kazakhstan is on the right path. I am sure that you will achieve all your goals. However, this high award, of course, puts some duties on me in my further activities for the strengthening of our relations. You can rest assured that the relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will continue to be a priority in Azerbaijan's foreign policy," the head of state said.