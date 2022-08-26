Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan celebrate 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 15:28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. An event and exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on August 26, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The leadership of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, employees of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan, members of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Friendship Society named after Heydar Aliyev, representatives of the scientific community and other participants attended the event.

The event began with the performance of the national anthems of both countries.

During the event, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov noted that existing friendship and brotherhood relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are based on the common historical and cultural values of the peoples.

He underlined the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of multilateral platforms, stressing the particular role of the heads of states in the development of relations between the two countries.

Khalafov said that cooperation between these countries in various fields, including political, economic, energy, logistics, humanitarian, cultural and others, is based on the 'Agreement on Strategic Partnership and allied relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan' signed in 2005 in Baku.

Deputy Minister also added that the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the country on August 24 has historical significance for the development of bilateral relations.

Then Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov conveyed his congratulations to the participant of the event on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

Abdykarimov emphasized the importance of the visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Azerbaijan on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, noting that the documents signed during this visit will contribute to the further development of relations between the countries in all areas.

He commented that a number of joint events were held on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations and expressed gratitude for the cooperation in organizing these events.

Azerbaijani People's writer Chingiz Abdullayev who participated in the event, conveyed his congratulations and noted the comprehensive development of relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan based on historical and cultural ties.

At the end of the event, the participants got acquainted with the exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.