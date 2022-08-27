Azerbaijan names number of houses planned to be built in liberated Aghali village

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, August 27. The construction of 200 houses has been completed and another 150 are planned to be built in Aghali village, Zangilan district, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the district Vahid Hajiyev said during his speech at a conference in Shusha city, Trend reports.

According to Hajiyev, it’s planned to construct two-three-storied buildings and a hotel.

"During the reconstruction and restoration of Zangilan, the UN sustainable development goals are taken into account," he added.