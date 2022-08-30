Armenia doesn't provide location of mass graves of Azerbaijanis - head of sector at Azerbaijan's Presidential Administration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. Armenia doesn’t provide information on the location of mass graves [of Azerbaijanis], because it knows that these facts of massacres can be characterized as war crimes, Head of Sector at Azerbaijan's Presidential Administration Gabib Mikayilli said, Trend reports.

Mikayilli made the remark at a conference on "Identification of missing persons - humanitarian approach" dedicated to the International Day of the Missing Persons and organized by Azerbaijan’s State Commission for the Affairs of Hostages and Missing Persons together with the International Committee of Red Cross.

Will be updated