Event dedicated to Turkish Victory Day held in Azerbaijan military academy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. An event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Turkish Victory Day (Zafer Bayramı) celebrated today was held in the Azerbaijan Higher Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

First, the memory of the great leaders - Heydar Aliyev and Mustafa Kemal Ataturk was honored with a minute of silence, and the national anthems of Türkiye and Azerbaijan were played.

Then a video about Türkiye's struggle for independence was shown.

The speakers at the event told about the history of fraternal and amicable Azerbaijani-Turkish relations.

Victory Day is one of the most significant days in Türkiye and the importance of holding such significant events in both countries was noted.

The exceptional role of the two heads of state in bringing the relations between the two countries to the current level of friendship, brotherhood and the strategic alliance was emphasized.

At the end of the event, poems and patriotic songs were performed.