Azerbaijani MFA issues statement on final observations of Committee on Elimination of Racial Discrimination (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on August 30, 18:56

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has issued a statement on the concluding observations of the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, Trend reports.

In the statement the ministry noted participation of the Government of Azerbaijan in the recent session of the Committee of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD), and presentation of its tenth to twelfth periodic reports under the convention to the committee.

According to the statement, Azerbaijan as a multicultural country is deeply committed to upholding its obligations under CERD, which promotes the same multicultural values.

As the committee noted in its recent concluding observations, Azerbaijan has taken positive steps towards meeting CERD’s goal. Since 2017, for example, a number of legislative and policy measures to ensure rights by refugees and stateless persons as well as children of every race and ethnicity have been implemented in Azerbaijan.

In 2018, Azerbaijan adopted the State Programme for the Development of the Justice System, which aims to enhance the efficiency and quality of the judicial system, including through trainings and exchanges with partner countries, the statement said.

Azerbaijan also seeks to strengthen its domestic anti-discrimination framework even further with the adoption of the draft Law “On Prevention and Elimination of Racial Discrimination.”, which already addresses some of the committee’s recommendations, the ministry noted.

The CERD Committee also stressed the steps taken by Azerbaijan to strengthen its existing laws against incitement of racial hatred, most notably through amendments to Article 283 of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code and to the law “On information, informatization and protection of information”.

The committee emphasized that these amendments impose stricter penalties on the incitement of ethnic, racial, social or religious hatred or enmity, and prohibit the distribution of such incitement and information promoting violence and religious extremism on the internet and social media.

Azerbaijan has also made a concerted effort to ensure accountability for violations of the CERD, including by initiating criminal investigations into possible violations and prosecuting the alleged perpetrators where there was sufficient basis to do so, the ministry pointed out.

Besides, Azerbaijan is dedicated to upholding the core values protected by CERD and doesn’t accept statements or actions which promote hatred or incite violence targeting any national or ethnic group.

Azerbaijan is committed to protection of cultural heritage, on a non-discriminatory basis as set out in the country’s laws and constitution, as well as following international standards in preserving cultural, religious and historical heritage in the liberated territories, regardless of ethnic or religious origin, the ministry stated.

In accordance with the committee’s recommendations, Azerbaijan has implemented new security measures on access to heritage sites, regularly monitors the status and condition of the sites, and has issued instructions for construction crews on procedures to minimize the risk of damage to the sites during reconstruction activities.

According to the ministry’s statement, Azerbaijan was also pleased to see the committee agree that it’s important to organize a UNESCO technical mission to the above territories.

The country has been publicly calling for such a mission earlier than 2005, and remains committed to facilitating the mission as soon as possible. It has welcomed similar missions from ICESCO, which praised its efforts to protect religious sites of multiple denominations in May 2022, the statement said.

In organizing the return of the hundreds of thousands of IDPs to the liberated territories, Azerbaijan is committed to rebuilding the multi-ethnic and diverse communities there, the statement noted.

According to the statement, Azerbaijan appreciates the constructive dialogue with the CERD Committee and duly notes the its views and recommendations.

The country remains committed to supporting the rights and dignity of everyone on its territory on an equal basis, regardless of race, color, descent, or national or ethnic origin, and will continue working towards realizing its ultimate goal of eliminating racial discrimination in all its forms and manifestations globally, concluded the ministry.