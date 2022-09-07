Azerbaijani startuppers showcase their projects at ADEX-2022 in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Azerbaijani startuppers are showcasing their projects at the 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX-2022) and the 13th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment (Securex Caspian-2022) continues at the Baku EXPO Center, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani specialists showcased over 15 projects, among which are:

- Projects on extinguishing fire from air

- Projects related to rescue operations on land and water

- Projects related to surveillance, reconnaissance tasks

Azerbaijani stands are in the first and third halls, as well as in open premises.

The country's defense industry at the exhibitions is presenting many innovations of local production, including systems for aviation, civil and military vessels, armored vehicles, electronic systems and many other devices and equipment.

The 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX-2022) and the 13th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment (Securex Caspian-2022) will run until September 8.