Today there are broad opportunities to deepen further ties between Azerbaijan and Japan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Today there are broad opportunities to deepen further the ties between our countries based on mutual esteem and trust and our cooperation in different areas, President of Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev said in a letter to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Trend reports.

"This year we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Japan. I cordially congratulate you on this remarkable occasion and offer my warmest and sincerest wishes to your friendly people.

We attach particular significance to the relations between Azerbaijan and Japan. It is gratifying that our friendly relations have developed throughout the years, and cooperation has expanded in the economy, energy, investment, finance and other areas of mutual interest. Companies representing Japan are engaged in a number of essential projects in our country and operate successfully. In the meantime, our cooperation in the energy sector, one of the priority directions, has been commendable.

Today there are broad opportunities to deepen further the ties between our countries based on mutual esteem and trust and our cooperation in different areas. I believe that we will capitalize on these possibilities and, through our joint efforts, achieve further development and solidification of traditionally friendly Azerbaijan-Japan relations and mutually beneficial cooperation," the head of state wrote.