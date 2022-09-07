Azerbaijan allocates funds for construction, repair, restoration work in liberated Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavand, Tartar - decree (UPDATE)

Title changed, details added, fist version posted 14:25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree 'On measures related to construction, repair and reconstruction work in settlements (city, village, settlement) in the liberated territories of Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavand and Tartar districts, which are part of the Karabakh economic region', Trend reports.

According to the decree, in accordance with paragraph 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it was decided:

1. For the purpose of designing and carrying out construction, repair and restoration works in settlements (city, village, settlement) in the territories of Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavend and Tartar districts liberated from occupation, which are part of the Karabakh Economic Region, from the funds provided in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022 for reconstruction and restoration territories liberated from occupation, to allocate to a public legal entity 'Restoration Service, construction and management in the Karabakh Economic Region' initially 3 million manat ($1.7 million).

2.Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan to provide financing in the amount specified in part 1 of this decree

3. Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan to resolve the issues arising from the corresponding decree

4. This decree will enter the force from the date of signing.

Furthermore, Head of state signed decree on 'Measures related to construction, repair and restoration works in settlements (city, village, settlement) in the territories of Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts liberated from occupation, which are part of the East Zangazur economic region.

According to the decree, in accordance with paragraph 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it was decided:

1. For the purpose of designing and carrying out construction, repair and restoration works in settlements (city, village, settlement) in the territories of Jabrayil, Gubadli, Zangilan districts, which are the part of East Zangazur economic region,from the funds provided in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022 for reconstruction and restoration territories liberated from occupation, to allocate to a public legal entity 'Restoration Service, construction and management No. 1 in the East Zangazur economic region' initially 2 million manat ($1.1 million).

2. Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan to provide financing in the amount specified in part 1 of this decree

3. Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan to resolve the issues arising from the corresponding decree

4. This decree will enter the force from the date of signing.