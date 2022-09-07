Azerbaijan to restore famous local folk musician's house in Shusha - decree (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:43

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures for the design and restoration of a house in the city of Shusha where famous Azerbaijani folk musician Sadigjan lived, Trend reports.

In order to design and restore the house located in the city of Shusha, where the Azerbaijani musician, tar player, composer and master who improved the tar, Mirza Sadig (Sadigjan) lived, from the funds envisioned in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022 for the reconstruction and restoration of the territories liberated from the occupation, the "Shusha City State Reserve Department" public legal entity was initially allocated 600,000 manat ($352,940).