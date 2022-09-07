Azerbaijan-Japan relations developing successfully – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Relations between Azerbaijan and Japan are successfully developing, Japan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada said, Trend reports.

"This year marks the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan-Japan diplomatic ties. The establishment of the relevant relations in such a short time is admirable," he stated.

Wada noted that such fruitful cooperation in the economic and humanitarian fields is the result of joint efforts of both countries.

The ambassador expressed hope for the further development of bilateral relations in 30 years.