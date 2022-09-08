President Ilham Aliyev views conditions created at secondary school No35, new block of which was built in Baku's Nasimi district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions created at secondary school No. 35, the new block of which was built in Nasimi district, Baku.

Head of the Baku City Executive Authority Eldar Azizov informed the head of state of the conditions created at school.

The secondary school No. 35, which has been in operation since 1931, has just been completely rebuilt, the old building of the educational institution built in 1931-1935 was knocked down and a new one built instead. A total of 24 classrooms, computer, labor, military training, foreign language, music, drawing, medical, physics, chemistry and biology laboratories, a library, a canteen and an assembly hall have been established in the new school building for a total of 888 students. The total area of the four-story building is 5,454 square meters.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed the military training room, the eco-class, biology, computer and drawing classrooms, the canteen, as well as labor and physics rooms of the new school building.

Adapting the operation of educational institutions and curricula to modern challenges and building the personnel capacity suitable for the modern labor market are among top priorities of the state. The construction and commissioning of modern schools, the restoration and reconstruction of educational institutions are also part of this process. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation continuously supports this strategy by implementing “A new school for a renewing Azerbaijan” project launched in 2005.

The progress and future of every country hinges on its level of education. Investment in this area means an investment in the future. The government of Azerbaijan is one of the leading countries of the world in this respect. No other country has built or rebuilt such a high number of schools in such a short period of time. One of the most important factors in this process is that newly created and renovated educational institutions are provided with the most modern educational equipment.