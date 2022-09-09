Positions of Azerbaijani army come under fire - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Positions of Azerbaijani army came under fire since September 8 evening - until morning of September 9, Trend reports via Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, units of the Armenian armed forces, located in the direction of Noravan settlement of Garakilsa district, Subatan of Basarkechar district and Gorus district of the state border using small arms of various calibers periodically subjected the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction of Akhmedli and Gajilar settlements of Lachin district, Zivel settlement of Kalbajar district.

The units of the Azerbaijani army took adequate response measures.