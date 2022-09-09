Azerbaijan allocates funds for reconstruction of roads in Khatai district of Baku - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree "On some measures related to the continuation of work on reconstruction of roads in the Khatai district of Baku city", Trend reports.

According to the decree, in accordance with paragraph 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it was decided:

1. For proceeding with the reconstruction of roads in the capital's Khatai district in accordance with subparagraph 1.26.18 "Allocating funds envisaged for state capital investments in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022” to allocate the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads 4.27 million manat ($2.51 million).

2. Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan to provide financing in the amount specified in part 1 of this decree

3. Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan to resolve the issues arising from the corresponding decree.