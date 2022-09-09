Azerbaijan highly appreciates Russia's role in normalizing Azerbaijani-Armenian relations - Azerbaijani deputy prime minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Azerbaijan highly appreciates the role of Russia, in particular that of President of Russia Vladimir Putin, in normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev said during an event, dedicated to the prospect of the development of the North-South International Transit Corridor, Trend reports.

According to him, trilateral statements signed on November 10,2020, January 11,2021 and November 26,2021 ensure establishment of peace, stability and safety in the region.

"Azerbaijan is interested in normalizing relations with Armenia and has declared its readiness to sign the peace treaty with Armenia.The country sees no other alternative to establishing peace in this region, other than signing the peace treaty. The treaty should be based on mutual recognition of sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the inviolability of state borders. The achievement of a peace treaty is possible only with the mutual recognition of these main points," Mustafayev stated.

He reminded that the second meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian commissions on delimitation and demarcation of state border was held in Moscow on August 30, 2022.

He added that reopening of transport communications creates ample opportunities for regional cooperation and attracting international transit cargo.