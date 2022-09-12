Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan's Army meets Secretary of Council of CIS Defense Ministers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with Secretary of the Council of Ministers of Defense of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states, Major General Yuri Dashkin, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, on September 12, Trend reports.

Organizational issues related to the next meeting of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of CIS member states, which is planned to be held in Baku in October of the current year, were discussed during the meeting.

The sides decided to inspect the meeting venue and exchanged views on a number of other issues.