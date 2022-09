BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Armenia's provocations are unacceptable, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

"May Allah rest the souls of our Azerbaijani brothers who became martyrs during the recent clashes on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border. I express my condolences to the Azerbaijani people and wish recovery to the wounded," President Erdogan stated. "The whole world should know that Türkiye, as always, is with its Azerbaijani brothers".