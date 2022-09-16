Pakistan and Azerbaijan are two hearts in one body - Pakistani PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Pakistan and Azerbaijan are two hearts in one body, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif said during a meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Samarkand, Trend reports.

“Pakistan and Azerbaijan are two hearts in one body. There are fraternal and friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. We have firmly supported the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and will continue to support it,” the Prime Minister of Pakistan said.