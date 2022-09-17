Azerbaijan approves lists of state bodies which carry out audiovisual terrestrial broadcasting and can be print media entity founders - decree (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on approving the "List of state bodies (institutions) carrying out audiovisual terrestrial broadcasting" and "List of state bodies (institutions) which can be founders of a print media entity", Trend reports.

According to the decree, the list of state bodies (structures) carrying out audiovisual terrestrial broadcasting includes:

1. "Azerbaijani Television and Radio Broadcasting" CJSC - TV broadcaster of "AzTV" channel.

2. "Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting" CJSC - TV broadcaster of "Idman TV" channel.

3. "Azerbaijani Television and Radio Broadcasting" CJSC - TV broadcaster of "Madaniyyat TV" channel.

4. "Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting" CJSC - radio broadcaster of "Azerbaijan Radio" station.

5. "Innovation Center" LLC under the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - radio broadcaster of "ASAN Radio" station.

6. Center for Intelligent Transport Management LLC under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan - radio broadcaster of "Avto FM" station.

The list of state bodies (structures) which can be founders of a print media entity includes: