Azerbaijan approves lists of state bodies which carry out audiovisual terrestrial broadcasting and can be print media entity founders - decree (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on approving the "List of state bodies (institutions) carrying out audiovisual terrestrial broadcasting" and "List of state bodies (institutions) which can be founders of a print media entity", Trend reports.
According to the decree, the list of state bodies (structures) carrying out audiovisual terrestrial broadcasting includes:
1. "Azerbaijani Television and Radio Broadcasting" CJSC - TV broadcaster of "AzTV" channel.
2. "Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting" CJSC - TV broadcaster of "Idman TV" channel.
3. "Azerbaijani Television and Radio Broadcasting" CJSC - TV broadcaster of "Madaniyyat TV" channel.
4. "Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting" CJSC - radio broadcaster of "Azerbaijan Radio" station.
5. "Innovation Center" LLC under the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - radio broadcaster of "ASAN Radio" station.
6. Center for Intelligent Transport Management LLC under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan - radio broadcaster of "Avto FM" station.
The list of state bodies (structures) which can be founders of a print media entity includes:
|
1.
|
Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
|
2.
|
Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan
|
3.
|
Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan
|
4.
|
Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan
|
5.
|
Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan
|
6.
|
Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan
|
7.
|
State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan
|
8.
|
State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan
|
9.
|
Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences
|
10.
|
State Examination Center of the Republic of Azerbaijan