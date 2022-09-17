...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan approves lists of state bodies which carry out audiovisual terrestrial broadcasting and can be print media entity founders - decree (UPDATE)

Politics Materials 17 September 2022 17:40 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Details added: first version posted on 16:22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on approving the "List of state bodies (institutions) carrying out audiovisual terrestrial broadcasting" and "List of state bodies (institutions) which can be founders of a print media entity", Trend reports.

According to the decree, the list of state bodies (structures) carrying out audiovisual terrestrial broadcasting includes:

1. "Azerbaijani Television and Radio Broadcasting" CJSC - TV broadcaster of "AzTV" channel.

2. "Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting" CJSC - TV broadcaster of "Idman TV" channel.

3. "Azerbaijani Television and Radio Broadcasting" CJSC - TV broadcaster of "Madaniyyat TV" channel.

4. "Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting" CJSC - radio broadcaster of "Azerbaijan Radio" station.

5. "Innovation Center" LLC under the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - radio broadcaster of "ASAN Radio" station.

6. Center for Intelligent Transport Management LLC under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan - radio broadcaster of "Avto FM" station.

The list of state bodies (structures) which can be founders of a print media entity includes:

1.

Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

2.

Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan

3.

Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan

4.

Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

5.

Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

6.

Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan

7.

State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan

8.

State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan

9.

Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences

10.

State Examination Center of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more