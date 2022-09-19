...
Azerbaijani parliament discussing air transport agreement with Israel

19 September 2022 13:02 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. An agreement on air traffic with Israel is being discussed at the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports.

This issue has been included in the agenda of meeting of the parliamentary committee on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship.

The MPs will discuss the bill on the approval of the "Agreement between the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the government of the State of Israel on air traffic."

Following the meeting, the document is expected to be recommended for discussion at the plenary session of the parliament.

