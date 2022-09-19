Azerbaijani community holds picket in Prague

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The Azerbaijani community held a sanctioned picket in Prague, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the committee, during the action held on Krizhovnitskaya Square, the community representatives protested against the large-scale provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces on the state border of Azerbaijan, drew the attention of the local public to the destruction of Azerbaijani cultural heritage, acts of vandalism committed by Armenia on Azerbaijani lands with the complete silence of international organizations, as well as factors hindering peace in the region.

During the action, a list of Azerbaijani servicemen who died during the prevention of the last Armenian provocation, as well as "Stop Armenian aggression!", "Stop Armenian terror!", "UNESCO, protect Azerbaijani heritage in Irevan!", and "Stop Armenian vandalism!" slogans were presented.

The picket was organized by the Azerbaijani diaspora activist Farid Amiraliyev.