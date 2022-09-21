Azerbaijani parliament to hold special hearings on damage from Armenian occupation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Special hearings in connection with the damage caused by the Armenian occupation will be held at the Parliament of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue was included in the work plan of the autumn session of the Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights.

The special hearings will be held on legal mechanisms for protecting the rights of Azerbaijani citizens violated as a result of the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by the Armenian armed forces, and compensation for the damage caused to Azerbaijan on the basis of relevant claims in international instances.