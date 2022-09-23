Azerbaijani FM meets with Venezuelan counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa within the high-level week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Jeyhun Bayramov wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Azerbaijani-Venezuelan relations, their perspectives and cooperation within Azerbaijan's chairmanship to the Non-Aligned Movement were discussed.

The Foreign Ministers' Meeting also focused on other multilateral platforms, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.