Azerbaijani, Turkish defense ministers hold phone talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov had a telephone conversation with Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Trend reports citing the Defense Ministry's press service.

Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov informed his colleague in detail about the operational situation that arose after the decisive measures taken by the Azerbaijani army against the latest provocations of the Armenian armed forces, as well as about the work carried out in the field of army building.

Hulusi Akar emphasized that Turkey, as always, supports Azerbaijan and is always there.

During the telephone conversation, an exchange of views took place on the prospects for Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation.