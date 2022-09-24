Azerbaijan will continue international cooperation measures to fight the pandemic - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Azerbaijan will continue international cooperation measures to combat the pandemic, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said speaking at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trend reports.

According to Bayramov, the pandemic is still one of the main challenges facing the countries of the world.

"Azerbaijan was the country that initiated the meeting of the UN General Assembly in response to the pandemic. Azerbaijan also, as chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, has taken steps to ensure equal access to vaccines. The country will continue international cooperation measures to combat the pandemic," he said.