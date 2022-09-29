Armenia deliberately commits provocations before another high-level meeting - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. There is no doubt that the provocations of the Armenian side, which have already acquired a 'traditional' character, are deliberately committed on the eve of the next high-level meeting, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

"As the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported earlier, on September 28, at around 18:00 (GMT+4), units of the Armenian armed forces using small arms of various calibers fired on units of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Kalbajar district, as a result of which a serviceman of the Azerbaijani army was seriously injured. Thus, in response to the provocation committed by the Armenian side in violation of the ceasefire regime, the Azerbaijani army took adequate response measures," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded.

"Armenia, having violated the ceasefire reached on September 13 this year at 09:00 (GMT+4) on the eve of the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, deliberately increasing tension, continued provocations for 36 hours, and now that contacts between the two states are being resumed, regular meetings are being planned, and on the eve of the visit of international mediators to the region, Armenia is playing the same game, making people victims of its useless policy. This is obviously another reason for Armenia to disrupt the negotiation process," the ministry said.

"Instead of escalating the situation in the region, and putting forward conditions for the negotiation process, the Armenian leadership must stop the practice of blaming the international community and sit down at the negotiating table," the ministry noted.

"Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan, being the initiator of the peace agenda and actively carrying out large-scale work on restoration and reconstruction, as well as on the opening of transport communications in the territories liberated from occupation, isn’t interested in creating tension in the region. However, any provocation against our country will be resolutely suppressed," concluded the ministry.