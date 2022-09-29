Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 29 September 2022 12:16 (UTC +04:00)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Maryana Akhmedova
Maryana Akhmedova
Read more

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, September 29. The visit of participants of the I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan has begun, Trend reports.

Firstly, the participants visited a mosque in the village of Merdinli, Fizuli district.

The guests were informed that the holy place for Muslims was used by Armenian occupiers to keep livestock.

"Not only Muslim sanctuaries but also Christian, Albanian religious and cultural monuments are in ruins," they were told.

Earlier, the day before, discussions were held on the role of think tanks in the peace process in the South Caucasus after Second Karabakh War as part of the I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks.

I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more