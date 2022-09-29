I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, September 29. The visit of participants of the I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan has begun, Trend reports.

Firstly, the participants visited a mosque in the village of Merdinli, Fizuli district.

The guests were informed that the holy place for Muslims was used by Armenian occupiers to keep livestock.

"Not only Muslim sanctuaries but also Christian, Albanian religious and cultural monuments are in ruins," they were told.

Earlier, the day before, discussions were held on the role of think tanks in the peace process in the South Caucasus after Second Karabakh War as part of the I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks.