Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Army visits National Training Center in Georgia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The delegation led by First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, paying an official visit to Georgia, viewed the Krtsanisi National Training Center near Tbilisi on September 29, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

An extensive briefing on the history and activities of the center was presented to the Azerbaijani delegation.

Then the Azerbaijani delegation visited the “Delta” Military Scientific–Technical Center.

An inspection of the military vehicles and equipment produced in the center was conducted, and an exchange of views on a number of issues of mutual interest in the field of military-technical cooperation was held.