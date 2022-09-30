I will invite Bulgarian enterprises to Azerbaijan's liberated territories – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. I will invite Bulgarian companies to do more large-scale work in Azerbaijan, including the territories liberated from occupation, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said making a press statement with President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, Trend reports.

"I will meet with the heads of several leading companies of Bulgaria today. There are already quite a few topics for the meeting. I am sure that this meeting will play a very important role for the deepening of cooperation in the fields of economy and investment as a whole. At the same time, I will invite Bulgarian companies to do more large-scale work in Azerbaijan, including the territories liberated from occupation. At the moment, major construction and improvement work is under way there, and we would like to see companies of friendly countries there," the head of state said.