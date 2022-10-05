Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Assistant of Azerbaijani President makes post on mass grave in Khojavand (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 5 October 2022 08:30 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has made a post on his Twitter page in connection with a mass grave discovered in the Edilli village of Azerbaijan's Khojavand district, Trend reports.

"Mass grave of tortured/killed Azerbaijani militaries by Armenia during the 1st war identified in Edilli village. Edilli was used as concentration camp for Azerbaijani hostages by Armenia. 4000 Azerbaijani militaries/civilians remain missing. Armenia refuses to provide mass grave locations."

