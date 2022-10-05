Assistant of Azerbaijani President makes post on mass grave in Khojavand (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has made a post on his Twitter page in connection with a mass grave discovered in the Edilli village of Azerbaijan's Khojavand district, Trend reports.

"Mass grave of tortured/killed Azerbaijani militaries by Armenia during the 1st war identified in Edilli village. Edilli was used as concentration camp for Azerbaijani hostages by Armenia. 4000 Azerbaijani militaries/civilians remain missing. Armenia refuses to provide mass grave locations."