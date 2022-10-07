Commander of Azerbaijan's Naval Forces meets with his Italian colleague (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov attending the 13th Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium in Italy's Venice met with Chief of the Italian Navy, Admiral Enrico Credendino, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Having conveyed the greetings of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Rear Admiral Bakirov expressed gratitude to his Italian colleague for the invitation to the international symposium.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on prospects for the development of cooperation between both countries’ naval forces in the military, military-educational, and other spheres, as well as on a number of issues of mutual interest.