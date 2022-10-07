OSCE welcomes results of quadrilateral meeting in Prague

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The OSCE has welcomed the results of the quadrilateral meeting held in Prague on October 6, Trend reports via the organization.

"This is an important step towards lasting peace in the region. We support the agreed measures," the OSCE said.

The day before, a meeting of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan was held in Prague.