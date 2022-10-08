Prosecutor General's Office on mine explosions in Aghdam and Fuzuli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. The prosecutor's office of the Aghdam district had previously received information about a mine explosion of two people during construction and repair work in the district. During the investigation, it was established that another person was injured - Sakhavat Abdukhalikov, born in 1983, Trend reports citing the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.

Later it became known that also during the repair and construction work in the liberated territory of the Fuzuli district, a tractor was damaged as a result of an explosion of unexploded ordnance. No one is hurt.

Investigations into both cases are ongoing.