Position of Azerbaijani army in Kalbajar and Lachin come under fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Positions of Azerbaijani army came under fire, Trend reports via Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The units of the Armenian armed forces in the positions of Yukhari Shorja settlement of Basarkechar district and Khanazakh of Goris district using small arms of various calibers periodically subjected the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction of Yellija of Kalbabajr district during the night of October 8, and the positions in the direction of Malibey settlement of Lachin district in the morning of October 9.

The Azerbaijani army units took adequate countermeasures.