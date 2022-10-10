Commission must be created to investigate Armenia's war crimes - Azerbaijan's social research center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. A commission must be created to investigate the war crimes committed by Armenians during the first and second Karabakh wars, Chairman of the Management Board of Social Research Center (SRC) of Azerbaijan Zahid Oruj said during the conference on 'Armenia's war crimes against Azerbaijan over the past 30 years' topic, Trend reports.

"After Azerbaijan's victory in the second Karabakh war and the liberation of the country's lands from Armenian occupation, the whole world learned that more than 1 million mines were laid on these lands," he said.

Oruj also said that not a single perpetrator of the Khojaly genocide has been brought to international justice.

"Most of those, whom Armenians consider heroes over the past 30 years are those who committed crimes against the Azerbaijani people. These criminals should be brought before the International Criminal Court (the Hague tribunal)," he said.