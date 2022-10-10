For many years UK and Azerbaijan demonstrate high level of political dialogue – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. For many years UK and Azerbaijan demonstrate high level of political dialogue, respect of mutual interests and close cooperation in different areas, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Fergus Auld, Trend reports.

"UK is our biggest investor and strategic partner in traditional and now, I am sure, will be in renewable sources of energy. And you know that we are close to making an important step in that direction. You are starting your activity in Azerbaijan in absolutely different environment here. Because after the resolution of Karabakh conflict situation in the region changed completely. We think this is now a window of opportunity to capitalize on positive dynamic on bringing long-lasting and sustainable peace to our region. Our position is very clear. We not only articulated but we publicly made several important proposals which may lead to a long-lasting peace, stability, security and normal neighborhood. And we count on the support of UK government. We know that your government is at the same agenda for the region – peace, stability, security, cooperation. Therefore, I am sure that in the coming years we will work actively with your government officials, with you, your team here to speed up the process of normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We have really very long agenda," the head of state said.