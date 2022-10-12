Shots fired at Azerbaijan embassy car in Washington

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Car of Azerbaijani embassy in Washington was shot at sometime in between night of October 10 - early hours of October 11, 2022, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, the embassy immediately informed the relevant US authorities and presented a video from the security cameras.

Besides, on October 12, the US charge d'affairs in Baku was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in connection with the incident.

Serious concern was expressed to the US official, and the requirement to ensure the security of the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission was brought to his attention.

As the ministry noted, the systematic nature of recent attacks on the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan by radical members of the Armenian communities abroad, including attacks and acts of vandalism committed against the country's embassies in Washington, Paris, Beirut and other cities, is of serious concern.

