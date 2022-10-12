Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita's official visit to Azerbaijan ends (PHOTO) UPDATE

Details added, first version posted 06:49

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The official visit of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova Natalia Gavrilita to Azerbaijan ended on October 12, Trend reports.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of the two countries, a guard of honor was lined up in honor of the Prime Minister of Moldova.

Gavrilitsa was seen off by Head of the Secretariat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Elchin Zeynalov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Moldova Gudsi Osmanov and other officials.