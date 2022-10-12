Russian FM talks 'blueprints' on delimitation of Azerbaijan-Armenia border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. A lot has already been done for the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, including the opening of transport routes, and the countries have 'blueprints' on the border delimitation issues, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with his Armenian colleague Ararat Mirzoyan on October 12, Trend reports via Russian media.

He noted that the full normalization of relations between Russia's close neighbors and friends is in the country's best interest.

"Moscow stands ready to make its contribution to the normalization process," the minister added.