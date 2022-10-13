Azerbaijan creates secretariat of state committee on delimitation of Azerbaijani-Armenian state border (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted at 13:15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov signed a decree on measures to ensure the activity of the State Committee on the delimitation of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, Trend reports citing the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, a Secretariat of the Commission is being created to organize the current activities of the State Committee on the delimitation of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.

The Secretariat is being created in the Cabinet of the Minister of Azerbaijan as a department and consists of five staff units.

The Secretariat will carry out the following tasks:

- preparation and organization of discussion of activity plans of the Committee, the expert group and the working group, draft issues for consideration at the meetings of the Committee, the expert group and the working group as well as draft legal acts with the participation of the members of the expert or working group; submit issues related to the powers of the Committee for consideration at the meetings of the Committee, the expert group or the working group;

- obtaining information, opinions, and proposals on the issues discussed at the meetings from the relevant state bodies (institutions), enterprises and organizations, regardless of the form of ownership and organizational and legal form;

- organization and coordination of the activity of the Committee, the expert group and the working group, maintaining the paperwork of the Committee, registering the protocols of the meetings and submitting draft final documents of the meetings to the Chairman of the Committee;

- taking necessary measures in connection with the implementation of decisions, adopted by the Committee, monitoring the activities to be carried out by the Committee, preparing reports on the results for submission in the appropriate order;

- ensuring distribution of information in the media on discussed issues and decisions adopted at the meeting of the Committee by the agreement with the Chairman of the Committee;

- performing other tasks related to the implementation of the activities of the Committee.