Meeting of Azerbaijani, Russian, Armenian FMs held in Astana (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 09:09

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. A Meeting of Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov, and Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan was held in Kazakhstan's Astana, Trend reports on October 14 via the Twitter account of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Bayramov reminded that the last meeting of such a format was held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan in May of this year and noted that this meeting is a good opportunity for the discussion of development. In particular, he said that a bilateral meeting took place in Geneva, on October 2, during which Azerbaijan presented the main elements of the peace treaty to Armenia, in connection with which a response from Armenia is expected.

He emphasized that the basic principles of the peace treaty were presented by Azerbaijan back in February this year, and also that Azerbaijan and Armenia, following a quadripartite meeting in Prague, agreed on mutual recognition and respect for each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty, which is perceived as progress in signing the treaty, given that this is the basis of a peace treaty.

During the meeting an exchange of views on various directions of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia took place. Bayramov stressed that it's important to start practical work on the basis of progress reached during the negotiations in the trilateral work group on the opening communications.

He noted that delimitation committees have already been created, two meetings have been held at the moment, and a third meeting is planned to be held in the near future and Azerbaijan stands for work in this process in specific areas.

Bayramov also drew attention to the importance of the comprehensive implementation of trilateral statements. In this regard, the need for Armenia to implement the outstanding provisions of the statements was emphasized, as well as the fact that the installation of mines on the territory of Azerbaijan and the failure of Armenia to provide full maps of minefields is a serious problem.

The sides also exchanged views on other humanitarian issues contributing to the normalization process during the meeting.