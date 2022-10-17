Ombudsman addresses int'l organizations on destruction of Azerbaijani graves by Armenia (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 12:35)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva has addressed international organizations regarding the destruction of graves of Azerbaijanis by Armenia, Trend reports via the Ombudsman’s Office.

"The video shared on social media platforms has shown the implications of the Armenian leadership's ethnic hatred policy against Azerbaijanis. It has revealed Armenians destroying the tombstones of the Azerbaijani graves in Khankandi of the Karabakh Economic Region. The report on the Azerbaijani ombudsman's current mission related to the demolished cemeteries in Fuzuli, Zangilan, and Aghdam districts disclosed facts of mass destruction of Azerbaijani tombstones and graves, as well as the seizure of the gold teeth of corpses. Unfortunately, the lack of measures of legal liability against perpetrators of numerous war crimes for nearly 30 years created the conditions for continuous inhuman acts by Armenia,” the statement said.

The Office also urged the international community and organizations not to remain indifferent to the Armenian vandalism and prevent provocative actions against regional peace and security.