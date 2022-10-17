Newly appointed ambassador promises to assist dev't of Azerbaijan-France relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Will do my utmost to contribute to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and France, new Ambassador-Designate of Azerbaijan to France Leyla Abdullayeva tweeted, Trend reports.

"Grateful to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the appointment as Ambassador of Azerbaijan to France.Will do my utmost to justify this high confidence and contribute the development of Azerbaijan-France relations between Azerbaijan and France," she wrote.

Leyla Abdullayeva has earlier served as the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's spokesperson.