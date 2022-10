BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) will send a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in connection with Restoration of Independence Day - October 18, Speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said during today's parliamentary session, Trend reports.

The members of Parliament unanimously supported this proposal.