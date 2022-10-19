Mines on Azerbaijan's liberated lands planted for civilian population - ANAMA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Mines that were laid by Armenians not for military purposes, but for civilian population, were detected on Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Сhairman of the Board of the National Mine Action Agency Vugar Suleymanov said during panel discussions at the Baku International Conference of Ombudspersons and National Human Rights and Institutions, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Ombudsman's Office, Trend reports.

He said that Armenians laid mines on cemeteries, near springs, on sown areas.

"Mines are also laid on railways, roads under power lines. A total of 3,342 people became victims of mine explosions in the second Karabakh war of these 357 were children and 38 women. An explosion of cluster weapons prohibited by the international convention occurred in 131 cases," Suleymanov added.