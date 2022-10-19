Azerbaijani MFA talks draft decision for "Baku process" in UNESCO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Despite Armenia's attempts to impede the adoption of Azerbaijan's proposal on "The Baku process: Advancing intercultural dialogue for human security, peace and sustainable development”, the relevant draft decision was unanimously approved at the 215th session of the UNESCO Executive Board by a vote of 41 countries in favor, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The 'Baku process', initiated by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in 2008, is among the key platforms for promoting intercultural dialogue in the world and supported by the UN. The World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, which is partnered with UNESCO and Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO, formerly ISESCO), was attended by around 1,500 participants from 135 countries. The World Forum is considered one of the major platforms for intercultural and interreligious dialogue.