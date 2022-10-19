ANAMA talks landmines on Azerbaijan's liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Azerbaijani territories, which have been under 30-year Armenian occupation, are contaminated with landmines, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan's National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov said during panel discussions at the Baku International Conference of Ombudsmen, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Ombudsman's Office of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to him, the landmine maps provided by Armenia were reliable only in two percent. The former contact line of troops was most contaminated with mines.

"The de-mining operations established areas where eight mines were planted per square meter. A total of 30 anti-tank plastic landmines were discovered on ​​50 square meters area while conducting landmine clearance activities during the construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railroad line," Suleymanov added.